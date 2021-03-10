Fresh Mint, Basil, and Pistachio Sauce

This herb-nut sauce is perfect for dunking bites of fresh artichoke.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

20 mins
12
3/4 cup
  • Heat a small skillet over medium. Add the unpeeled garlic cloves. Cook 7 to 10 minutes or until the skins are browned and the cloves are softened, shaking skillet occasionally. Remove from skillet; let cool.

  • Remove garlic skins and transfer cloves to a food processor along with the pistachios, basil, and 1/4 cup mint; pulse until very coarsely chopped, about five pulses. Add the lemon juice and a pinch of coarse salt. With machine running, add 1/3 cup of the olive oil; process until combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl.

  • Coarsely chop the remaining 1/4 cup mint leaves and stir into the pistachio mixture. Stir in the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve sauce immediately, or press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the sauce and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours. Stir sauce to reemulsify before serving. Makes 3/4 cup.

99 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 1g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 254.7IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 6.7mcg; sodium 36mg; potassium 54mg; calcium 16mg; iron 0.6mg.
