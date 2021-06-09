Fresh Corn Salad with Stone Fruit and Herbs

Rating: Unrated

In this interpretation of fattoush--a Lebanese salad with veggies and toasted flatbread--corn brings sweet crunch to ripe nectarines, herbs, and a bright vinaigrette.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

30 mins
6
5 cups
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place pita bread rounds on a baking sheet and brush with 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Bake 8 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Break into bite-size pieces.

  • Cut corn kernels off cobs. In a large bowl toss corn with fruit, sweet onion, and green onions. Drizzle with vinegar and 1/4 cup olive oil; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Add herbs and pita pieces; toss. Season with additional salt and/or vinegar. Serve immediately. Serves 6.

Corn varieties grown these days are slower at turning their sugars into starch after harvest, which means you don't have to rush them into the cooking pot anymore. In fact, you can even eat the corn raw, as in this simple, super-fresh salad flecked with bracing herbs and shot through with juicy peaches. Just be sure to choose the freshest, most plump ears you can find.

248 calories; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 8g; protein 4g; vitamin a 589.1IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.3mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 56.4mcg; sodium 507mg; potassium 322mg; calcium 46mg; iron 2mg.
