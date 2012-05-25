Fresh Blueberry Pie
This is the perfect blueberry pie recipe to use up your latest farmers market haul. Thanks to some fresh-squeezed lemon, the blueberry pie filling takes on a delightfully sweet and slightly tangy flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
For a slightly sweeter, tangier blueberry pie filling, try this as a Fresh Wild Blueberry Pie. Simply swap an equal amount of wild blueberries for the regular berries.
Nutrition Facts (Fresh Blueberry Pie)
Per Serving:
300 calories; 10 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 141 mg sodium. 115 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;