Fresh Blueberry Pie

In a medium bowl stir together flour and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea-size. In a small bowl combine egg yolk, water, and lemon peel. Gradually stir egg yolk mixture into flour mixture. (Dough will not be completely moistened.) Using your fingers, gently knead the dough just until a ball forms. If necessary, cover dough with plastic wrap and chill for 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle. Preheat oven to 450°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry from center to edges into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Line a 9-inch pie plate with pastry circle. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Generously prick bottom and side of pastry in pie plate with a fork. Prick all around where bottom and sides meet. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.