Fresh Berry White Chocolate Bark

Rating: 3.63 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 5

When adding food coloring to the white chcolate, make sure you use the paste form. Liquid food coloring can cause the chocolate to seize up.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8x8 inch baking pan with foil. Arrange vanilla wafers in a single layer in the bottom of the pan.

  • In a medium saucepan melt 8 oz. of white chocolate over low heat. Place remaining white chocolate in a bowl. Pour melted chocolate atop; stir until melted. Add a small amount of food coloring to chocolate to tint, if desired.

  • Pour the melted chocolate over cookies in the prepared pan. Using a spatula, spread chocolate into an even layer. Cool 5 minutes. Gently press berries into chocolate. Store in refrigerator for up to 24 hours

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; 9 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 45 mg sodium. 76 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 55 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 39 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2018
I love the idea of this recipe. I normally get irritated when reviewers say i changed this or that, but today i find myself wondering how great this would be if i used Amaretti cookies instead of the vanilla wafers. i do recognize the Amaretti cookies are thicker, but the almond flavor would go so well with the fruit....and the chocolate. Thoughts?
