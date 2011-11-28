French Lentil, Leek, and Mushroom Soup

Rating: Unrated

Hearty and rustic French lentils -- or lentils du Puy -- are smaller and darker than regular brown lentils and hold their shape better during cooking. Look for them at specialty or natural food stores or online. If French lentils aren't available, brown lentils will work just as well.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven bring broth and the water to boiling. Add lentils; return to boiling. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook mushrooms, carrots, and leeks in hot oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until leeks are tender. Stir mushroom mixture, kale, thyme, salt, and pepper into the lentil mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer covered, about 15 minutes or until lentils are tender. Stir in tomatoes; heat through.

  • Ladle soup into bowls. Top soup in each bowl with a spoonful of pesto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 383 mg sodium. 775 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 15 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 60 IU vitamin a; 53 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 226 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/25/2020