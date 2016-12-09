French Breton Galettes
For perfectly round cookies, bake them in a muffin tin.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl combine flour and baking powder. In a large mixing bowl beat the butter, sugar, and salt with an electric mixer on medium-low speed until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating until combined. Add dry ingredients all at once and beat on low speed until combined, scraping bowl as needed. (Dough will be thick and will almost clean sides of the bowl.)Advertisement
-
Turn dough out onto work surface; divide in half. Shape each into a 6-inch log. Wrap with plastic wrap; freeze at least 1 hour or refrigerate at least 2 hours.
-
Center rack in oven; preheat to 325°F. Lightly butter or spray two muffin pans. Use a thin sharp knife to cut one log into 18 (1/3-inch-thick) slices. Place in muffin cups. Slice enough of remaining log to fill both muffin pans now, or cut and bake it later.
-
Bake cookies for 18 to 20 minutes (rotating muffin pans front to back after 10 minutes) or until edges of cookies are golden brown. (Cookies tend to dip in the center as they bake, forming a raised edge.)
-
Remove cookies from oven; press a cork into the center of each. (Make sure the indent goes almost to the bottom of the cookie.) Cool the cookies in the pans; remove once they’re room temperature. Repeat with remaining dough using cool muffin pans.
-
For filling: In a small bowl stir together the jam and 1 Tbsp. water. Microwave until mixture boils. Spoon enough jam into each indentation to be level with the top of the galette. Refrigerate about 30 minutes or until filling is set. Serve at room temperature.
Tips
You can wrap the logs of dough airtight and refrigerate them for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months. Unfilled cookies can be kept in a covered container for about 3 days, but filled cookies are best eaten the day the jam goes in or the next day; pack in a single layer or in layers separated by parchment or wax paper.