Fourth of July Trifle

Layers of festive colors in this trifle recipe add to your Fourth of July celebration. Cut some of the strawberries into star shapes for even more patriotic flair.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • If desired, cut half of the strawberry slices into star shapes using a 1-inch star-shaped cutter; set aside. Prepare pudding mix according to package directions using the 2 cups milk; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and yogurt with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in pudding. Fold in whipped topping.

  • To assemble, spoon one-third of the cake cubes into a 2 1/2- to 3-quart trifle dish or clear glass bowl. Top with one-third of the pudding mixture. Arrange some of the star-shaped strawberries against the sides of the dish on top of the pudding mixture in dish, making a circle of star-shaped berries. Fill in the center with some of the uncut sliced strawberries. Top with a layer of one-third of the blueberries. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cake and pudding mixture. Arrange remaining blueberries in a 3 1/2-inch rectangle in one corner of the top. Arrange remaining strawberry stars in rows, resembling stripes on a flag.

  • Cover and chill up to 24 hours.

Per Serving:
260 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 28g; protein 6g; vitamin a 361.5IU; vitamin c 33.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 23.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 338mg; potassium 245mg; calcium 123mg; iron 0.4mg.
