Fourth of July Trifle

To assemble, spoon one-third of the cake cubes into a 2 1/2- to 3-quart trifle dish or clear glass bowl. Top with one-third of the pudding mixture. Arrange some of the star-shaped strawberries against the sides of the dish on top of the pudding mixture in dish, making a circle of star-shaped berries. Fill in the center with some of the uncut sliced strawberries. Top with a layer of one-third of the blueberries. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cake and pudding mixture. Arrange remaining blueberries in a 3 1/2-inch rectangle in one corner of the top. Arrange remaining strawberry stars in rows, resembling stripes on a flag.