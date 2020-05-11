Four-Cheese Butternut Spaghetti Pie

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy a classic spaghetti pie (all made in one pot!) featuring some healthy, vitamin A- and C-rich butternut squash.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
45 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 6-qt. Dutch oven cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Let cool slightly. Stir in the 2 eggs, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning.

  • Place the Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and butternut squash. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes or until squash is lightly browned and tender. Transfer squash to a second medium bowl. Stir in the cottage cheese, 1/2 cup of the provolone cheese, the feta cheese, the 1 egg, the parsley, and basil.

  • Wipe out Dutch oven with paper towels (or wash and dry, if necessary). Coat with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer spaghetti mixture to the Dutch oven. Press into bottom and partially up the sides of the pot to form a crust. Spoon squash mixture into crust. Top with the 1 cup marinara sauce. Bake, covered, 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining provolone cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve with additional warmed marinara sauce.

Four Cheese Turkey Spaghetti Pie:

Prepare as directed except omit olive oil and squash. Cook 12 oz. bulk turkey Italian sausage in pot over medium until no pink remains. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the cottage cheese, 1/2 cup of the provolone cheese, the feta cheese, the 1 egg, the parsley, and basil. Continue as directed in Step 3. Nutrition analysis per serving: 507 calories, 33 g protein, 50 g carbohydrate, 19 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 163 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 5g total sugar, 20% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 935 mg sodium, 25% calcium, 22% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 126mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 60g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 7g; protein 24g; vitamin a 10637.5IU; vitamin c 21.4mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.1mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 186.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 712mg; potassium 740mg; calcium 376mg; iron 3.7mg.
