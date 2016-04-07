Fortune Cookies

In a large bowl beat egg whites and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes or until slightly thickened and mixture will ribbon from a spatula. On low speed, beat in the next 5 ingredients (through almond extract) until combined. Set the cut-out cardboard template on the prepared baking sheet. Place 1 tablespoon of the batter in the center of the circular hole in the template. Using a small spatula, spread the batter evenly to the edges of the circle. Repeat until you have 3 circles. Bake about 7 minutes or until edges are browned. Place hot baking sheet on top of a kitchen towel.