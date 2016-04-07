Fortune Cookies
Fortune cookies shouldn't only be enjoyed when you order takeout. Try this recipe to make custom fortune cookies in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Print desired fortunes on paper pieces; set aside. Line a small baking sheet with a silicone baking mat (Silpat®). To make a template, cut a 4-inch circle from the center of a 6-inch square of thin cardboard; discard the circle cutout.
In a large bowl beat egg whites and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed for 3 minutes or until slightly thickened and mixture will ribbon from a spatula. On low speed, beat in the next 5 ingredients (through almond extract) until combined. Set the cut-out cardboard template on the prepared baking sheet. Place 1 tablespoon of the batter in the center of the circular hole in the template. Using a small spatula, spread the batter evenly to the edges of the circle. Repeat until you have 3 circles. Bake about 7 minutes or until edges are browned. Place hot baking sheet on top of a kitchen towel.
Working quickly with one cookie at a time, place a paper piece with fortune in the center of a cookie. Using a small spatula and your fingers, fold the cookie in half (use rubber gloves to protect hands, if necessary). Place the folded edge across the rim of a drinking glass and pull the pointed edges down, one on the inside of the cup and one on the outside. Place folded cookies into 2 1/2-inch muffin cups to hold their shape until firm. Immediately repeat with the two remaining baked cookies. Repeat baking and shaping with remaining batter.
Tips
If you don't have a silicone baking mat (Silpat®), you can line your baking sheet with parchment paper. Reduce baking time to 6 minutes and make two cookies at a time instead of three.