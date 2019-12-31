Focaccia-Artichoke Dressing
This reinvented dressing uses airy focaccia in place of the traditional corn bread. The Italian twist of flavors and nutty Parmesan will have your guests coming back for second servings.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet cook sausage, bell pepper, onion, and garlic over medium-high until sausage is cooked and vegetables are tender. Drain off fat. Stir in artichoke hearts.Advertisement
In an extra-large bowl combine bread cubes, 1/4 cup of the cheese, the basil, and parsley. Add sausage mixture, tossing to coat. Drizzle with 1 3/4 cups broth, tossing to combine. Let stand 5 minutes. Add up to an additional 1/2 cup broth, as needed, until moistened.
Spoon dressing into a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese; cover with foil. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through.
*Tip
To make dry bread cubes, preheat oven to 300°F. Cut 21 oz. focaccia bread into 3/4-inch cubes (should yield 12 cups). Spread in two 15x10-inch baking pans. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until dry, stirring twice; cool. (Cubes will continue to dry and crisp as they cool.) Or let bread cubes stand, loosely covered, at room temperature 8 to 12 hours.
To Make Ahead
Prepare as directed, except do not bake. Chill up to 24 hours. Bake as directed 45 minutes to 1 hour or until heated through.
For a Crunchy Top
After baking, uncover dressing and bake 5 to 10 minutes more or until top is browned.