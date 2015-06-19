Flower Water

Rating: 3 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

Fresh flowers impart a subtle floral flavor to sparkling or flat water.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water or club soda and flowers in a small pitcher or 1-quart jar. Cover and chill water up to 2 days or club soda up to 3 hours.

    Advertisement

*

Use flowers that are not treated with pesticides.

Marigold-Infused Vodka or Gin:

Prepare as above, except substitute 1 bottle vodka or gin for the water and use only marigolds. Let stand, covered, at room temperature up to 2 days. Strain the vodka or gin before serving, discarding marigolds.

Marigold Vodka or Gin Cocktail:

For each drink, combine equal parts Marigold-Infused Vodka or Gin and Lillet. Serve over ice and add a splash of chilled club soda. Garnish with small marigolds, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/15/2021