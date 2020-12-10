Flounder Grenobloise

Rating: Unrated

Don't let the fancy sounding name intimidate you, this easy fish recipe is ready in just about 20 minutes start to finish! You can thank quick-cooking fish and a hot skillet for the speedy dinner.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow dish combine the flour, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper. Dip fish in flour mixture to coat. Shake off excess flour so only a dusting remains.

  • In an extra-large skillet heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium-high until hot and foamy. Immediately add fish; cook 2 minutes or until bottoms are golden. Turn fish; spoon on capers and pickling liquid. Cook 2 minutes more or until bottoms are golden and slightly crispy and fish just flakes when tested with a fork. Remove fish to a platter; tent with foil to keep warm.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to skillet. Cook and stir until butter is just golden brown. Remove from heat. Carefully add wine to skillet; return to heat. Cook and stir mixture about 1 minute or until bubbly and slightly reduced. Pour pan juices over fish. Top with parsley and serve with lemon slices. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 66mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 10g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 16g; vitamin a 278.9IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 26.6mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 601mg; potassium 227mg; calcium 41mg; iron 0.9mg.
Reviews

