Flatbread with Roasted Root Veggies

Transform your root veggies into an easy dinner by throwing them on some puff pastry. Serve this flatbread up with a side salad and you've got dinner ready in under an hour.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Adam Albright

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 flatbread
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a 15x10-inch baking pan combine beets, sweet potato, parsnips, and red onion. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring once, until starting to brown.

  • On a floured surface, roll pastry to an 11-inch square. Transfer to a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush all over with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese, leaving a 1/2-inch edge. Top with roasted vegetable mixture, then remaining cheese and chopped nuts. Bake 15 minutes or until pastry is golden.

  • Sprinkle flatbread with additional fresh oregano and/or lemon zest, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
694 calories; fat 48g; cholesterol 49mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 54g; mono fat 12g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 11g; protein 17g; vitamin a 5035.1IU; vitamin c 37.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 108.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 920mg; potassium 681mg; calcium 321mg; iron 1.9mg.
