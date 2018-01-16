Flatbread with Balsamic Greens and Prosciutto

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Part pizza, part kale salad, and totally delicious, these prosciutto flatbreads are perfect for a family dinner or a party snack.

Flatbread with Balsamic Greens and Prosciutto

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set a rack in center of oven; preheat to 450°F. Divide dough in half. On a floured surface, roll out each dough half to a 12 x 6-inch rectangle. Transfer both to a lightly oiled baking sheet. Sprinkle with rosemary; drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and black pepper. Cook 10 minutes or until tender and light brown, stirring occasionally. Add greens and vinegar; toss to coat. Cook 3 to 5 minutes or until greens are wilted and liquid has evaporated.

  • Divide cooked greens between flatbreads; top with cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with sliced prosciutto before serving.

Tips

You will use half of the amount (1 lb.) called for in the pizza dough recipe.

Nutrition Facts (Flatbread with Balsamic Greens and Prosciutto)

Per Serving:
575 calories; 24 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 913 mg sodium. 486 mg potassium; 67 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4475 IU vitamin a; 67 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 266 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

