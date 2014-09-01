Flank Steak with Antipasto Topper
Ingredients
Directions
-
Trim fat from meat. Score both sides of meat in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 1-inch intervals. Place meat in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, pour 1/2 cup of the Italian dressing over meat. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, for antipasto topper, in a medium bowl combine tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella pearls, and basil. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup Italian dressing; toss gently to coat.
-
Drain meat, discarding marinade. Cook meat in skillet or on grill as directed. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Serve meat with antipasto topper.
-
SKILLET: In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium. Add meat; cook for 15 to 17 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F), turning once.
-
GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, place meat on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 13 to 17 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) or 17 to 21 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.
Tips
Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 274 calories and 11 g total fat.
*To Make Ahead:
Marinate meat in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed in Step 2.