Flank Steak with Antipasto Topper

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Score both sides of meat in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 1-inch intervals. Place meat in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, pour 1/2 cup of the Italian dressing over meat. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.*

  • Meanwhile, for antipasto topper, in a medium bowl combine tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella pearls, and basil. Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup Italian dressing; toss gently to coat.

  • Drain meat, discarding marinade. Cook meat in skillet or on grill as directed. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Serve meat with antipasto topper.

  • SKILLET: In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium. Add meat; cook for 15 to 17 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F), turning once.

  • GRILL: For a charcoal or gas grill, place meat on the grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 13 to 17 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) or 17 to 21 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling.

Tips

Nutrition analysis per serving Grill Method: same as above, except 274 calories and 11 g total fat.

*To Make Ahead:

Marinate meat in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed in Step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; 14 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 529 mg sodium. 750 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 35 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 776 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 146 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

