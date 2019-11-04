Five-Spice Apples with Honey

Rating: Unrated

These apples stuffed with spices, fruit and nuts make a warm, tasty treat. Bonus: This slow-cooker recipe will make your home smell amazing.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Core apples; peel a strip from top of each apple. Place apples in a 3- to 4-qt. slow cooker. (If necessary, trim bottoms of apples so they will sit flat in cooker.)

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine dried fruit, nuts, honey, and five-spice powder. Spoon mixture into centers of apples. Pour cider around apples; add ginger to cider. Dot apples with butter.

  • Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or high for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Discard ginger. Serve apples with cooking liquid.*

*Tip

If you like, pour cooking liquid into a small saucepan and add 2 Tbsp. dark rum and 4 inches stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to medium. Cook 10 minutes or until slightly thickened; remove and discard cinnamon. Serve with apples.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 31 mg sodium. 237 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 39 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 182 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/26/2020