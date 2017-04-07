Fish with Crispy Bread Crumbs, Spinach & Onions

Rating: 4.63 stars
Elevate two healthy dinner staples, sauteed fish and spinach, by adding sweet onion, lemon slices, and tarragon-scented bread crumbs to the mix.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. Slice one lemon; halve other lemon. In a medium bowl toss bread crumbs with tarragon and a pinch salt. In a very large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add crumb mixture. Cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until toasted. Remove from skillet.

  • In the same skillet heat 2 Tbsp. butter and the olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt. Cook and stir 10 minutes or until tender but not brown. Add lemon slices and spinach; toss until spinach is lightly wilted. Remove mixture from skillet.

  • Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add fish. Cook 4 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork, turning once. Transfer to four plates; top with crumb mixture. Serve with spinach mixture. Squeeze lemon halves over each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; 18 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 112 mg cholesterol; 436 mg sodium. 922 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 36 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2739 IU vitamin a; 51 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 127 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 139 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

