Fish Tacos with Roasted Tomato Salsa

Rating: 5 stars

A big thanks to Mark Murphy for this recipe! I first made this recipe (8X or about 32 servings) for a beach birthday party gathering of 25 about 2 years ago using fresh grouper instead of cod or halibut and it was a huge hit. I made fresh guacamole to serve with it and 10X the roasted tomato salsa. This is the best salsa recipe ever. Everyone raved about everything and there wasn't a scrap left.