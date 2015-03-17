Fish Tacos with Roasted Tomato Salsa

Rating: 4.25 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Making perfect fish tacos at home is simpler than you think. Start with any flaky whitefish -- we love cod, halibut, and sea bass. Then top with our smoky roasted tomato salsa, it's that easy.

By Recipe by Marc Murphy
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Fish Tacos with Roasted Tomato Salsa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Brush fish with oil and season with cumin, salt, and pepper. Grill in a preheated grill pan or on a gas or charcoal grill on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once.

  • Warm tortillas in the pan or on the grill rack. Serve fish in tortillas with sour cream, salsa, and toppers.

Nutrition Facts (Fish Tacos with Roasted Tomato Salsa)

Per Serving:
359 calories; 17 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 795 mg sodium. 401 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 533 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 96 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Roasted Tomato Salsa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. Place tomatoes and onion in the prepared pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with salt; toss to coat. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until nicely browned. Cool slightly.

  • In a food processor place roasted vegetables and cilantro. Cover and process until smooth, gradually adding remaining oil with motor running. Add chipotle to taste. Makes 1 1/3 cups.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2018
A big thanks to Mark Murphy for this recipe! I first made this recipe (8X or about 32 servings) for a beach birthday party gathering of 25 about 2 years ago using fresh grouper instead of cod or halibut and it was a huge hit. I made fresh guacamole to serve with it and 10X the roasted tomato salsa. This is the best salsa recipe ever. Everyone raved about everything and there wasn't a scrap left.
