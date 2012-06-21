Fish and Sweet Potato Chips

If restaurant-style fish and chips is a favorite you're afraid won't fit into your diabetic meal plan, here's a happy surprise. This recipe gives you crispy fish for only 177 calories and 8 grams of fat a serving. It's really yummy with a splash of malt vinegar.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Sweet Potato Chips. Thaw fish, if frozen. Set aside. For batter, in a medium bowl whisk together flour, milk, ale, egg, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until combined. Cover and chill batter for 30 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 250°F. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Cut fish crosswise into eight pieces.

  • In an 8-inch skillet heat canola oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.

  • Dip four pieces of the fish in the batter, turning to coat and letting excess batter drip off. Fry fish pieces in the hot oil for 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through frying time. Transfer fried fish to paper towels; let stand to drain. Place fish on a baking sheet; keep warm in the 250°F oven. Repeat with the remaining fish pieces.

  • Serve fish with malt vinegar and Sweet Potato Chips. If desired, garnish with parsley sprigs.

Tips

Pan-frying in a neutral oil high in monounsaturated fats, such as canola oil, can be a healthful way to enjoy your favorite fried foods on occasion.

Nutrition Facts (Fish and Sweet Potato Chips)

Per Serving:
372 calories; total fat 22g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 15g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 837mg; potassium 723mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 23g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 9135IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg.

Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Using a mandolin, slice sweet potatoes 1/16 inch thick. Transfer to a large bowl. Pour enough boiling water over potatoes to cover. Let stand 10 minutes. Drain potatoes. Pat dry on paper towels.

  • In a 15x10x1-inch baking pan pour 2 tablespoons oil and brush to coat all across. Arrange half of the sweet potato slices in a single layer on the pan. Turn slices so both sides are coated in olive oil. Sprinkle with half of the 1/2 teaspoon salt, half of the paprika, and half of the black pepper.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes. Carefully turn potato slices and sprinkle with additional salt. Bake 20 minutes more. Carefully turn slices again, removing any slices that are crisp on the edges and firm in the center, or are starting to brown throughout, and transferring to a wire rack.

  • Return pan to the oven for 15 minutes more, removing pan from the oven every 5 minutes to remove chips that are crisp on the edges and firm in the center, or are starting to brown throughout. Remove all chips to cool and crisp up on a wire rack.

  • Repeat with remaining potato slices, olive oil, salt, paprika, and black pepper. Serve chips the same day as prepared.

Reviews

