Fiery Quinoa Burgers
These meatless, low-carb burgers are packed with protein. Quinoa, carrots, broccoli, beans, and bread crumbs make up the spicy patties wrapped in a bed of lettuce.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
For 1 cup cooked quinoa, rinse and drain 1/4 cup uncooked quinoa. In a small saucepan combine 3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender. If necessary, drain any excess liquid.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
326 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 93mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 4g; protein 14g; vitamin a 2775.2IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 57.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 751mg; potassium 281mg; calcium 110mg; iron 3.4mg.