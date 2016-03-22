Fiery Quinoa Burgers

These meatless, low-carb burgers are packed with protein. Quinoa, carrots, broccoli, beans, and bread crumbs make up the spicy patties wrapped in a bed of lettuce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
4
Directions

  • In a food processor combine carrots, broccoli slaw and 1/4 cup of the green onions. Cover and pulse until vegetables are finely chopped.

  • Remove 1 teaspoon lime zest and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from lime. In a bowl whisk together lime juice and the next four ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Add the carrot mixture, quinoa, beans, and bread crumbs; mix well. Using damp hands, shape mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties.

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add four patties and cook 6 to 8 minutes or until golden and heated through, turning once. Repeat with the remaining oil and patties.

  • In a bowl combine peanuts, cilantro, lime zest, and the remaining green onions. Place two lettuce leaves on each of four plates. Top each leaf with a patty; sprinkle with peanut mixture. Fold lettuce around patties to eat. If desired, serve with lime wedges and sriracha sauce.

For 1 cup cooked quinoa, rinse and drain 1/4 cup uncooked quinoa. In a small saucepan combine 3/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender. If necessary, drain any excess liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 93mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 4g; protein 14g; vitamin a 2775.2IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 57.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 751mg; potassium 281mg; calcium 110mg; iron 3.4mg.
