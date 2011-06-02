Fettuccine alla Carbonara

In a medium saucepan cook onion in hot butter over medium heat for 4 minutes or until tender. Add prosciutto. Cook and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Carefully add wine. Return to heat and bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in the bacon, cream, and milk; bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese and the parsley. Immediately pour sauce over pasta; stir gently to coat. Sprinkle each serving with remaining cheese. Season to taste with pepper. Serve immediately.