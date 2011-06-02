Fettuccine alla Carbonara

Rating: 3.9 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 41 Ratings

Prosciutto and bacon combined together in creamy cheese sauce, and topped over thick fettuccine noodles. This fettuccine dish is better than any restaurant's pasta carbonara! Have your own Italian night at home with the best carbonara recipe out there.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to pan; keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain well on paper towels; coarsely crumble. Chop prosciutto into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan cook onion in hot butter over medium heat for 4 minutes or until tender. Add prosciutto. Cook and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Carefully add wine. Return to heat and bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in the bacon, cream, and milk; bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese and the parsley. Immediately pour sauce over pasta; stir gently to coat. Sprinkle each serving with remaining cheese. Season to taste with pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
722 calories; 43 g total fat; 22 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 108 mg cholesterol; 705 mg sodium. 190 mg potassium; 59 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1118 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 133 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019