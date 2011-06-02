Fettuccine alla Carbonara
Prosciutto and bacon combined together in creamy cheese sauce, and topped over thick fettuccine noodles. This fettuccine dish is better than any restaurant's pasta carbonara! Have your own Italian night at home with the best carbonara recipe out there.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return pasta to pan; keep warm.
Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain well on paper towels; coarsely crumble. Chop prosciutto into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside.
In a medium saucepan cook onion in hot butter over medium heat for 4 minutes or until tender. Add prosciutto. Cook and stir over medium heat for 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Carefully add wine. Return to heat and bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in the bacon, cream, and milk; bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese and the parsley. Immediately pour sauce over pasta; stir gently to coat. Sprinkle each serving with remaining cheese. Season to taste with pepper. Serve immediately.