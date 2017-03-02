Feta-Radish Quiche

We made this quiche tonight and it was super! The only thing we would suggest is to sprinkle the feta cheese directly onto the radishes. That way, the egg mixture stirs together more easily and the feta is evenly combined through-out the quiche. Delicious!

I never thought this would taste as amazing as it does since I never had roasted radishes but this was an amazing quiche and so easy to make!

Rating: 1 stars

I was very disappointed with this recipe. It was rather tasteless. The radishes added nothing but a little color. Dill and feta should have been doubled to give it some taste. I even added salmon that I had on hand and now I have to figure out what I'm going to do with the rest of it. Maybe freeze it and come up with a sauce to spice it up. But I won't be trying it again even with added ingredients. Rita