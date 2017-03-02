Feta-Radish Quiche

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Start with a refrigerated piecrust to make this egg quiche a low-stress brunch recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450ºF. Line a 9-inch pie plate with a refrigerated piecrust. Fold edge under and crimp. Line unpricked pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake in a 450ºF oven 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 4 to 5 minutes more or until pastry is set and dry. Remove from oven. Reduce oven to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, using a mandoline or chef's knife, slice radishes, trimmed, about 1/8 inch thick. Arrange in a circular pattern on bottom of baked crust. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, cups milk, feta, fresh dill weed, salt, and black pepper. Pour over radishes. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; 15 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 171 mg cholesterol; 451 mg sodium. 202 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 371 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 138 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
dhfm2015
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2017
We made this quiche tonight and it was super! The only thing we would suggest is to sprinkle the feta cheese directly onto the radishes. That way, the egg mixture stirs together more easily and the feta is evenly combined through-out the quiche. Delicious!
ottopaige5855963
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2017
I never thought this would taste as amazing as it does since I never had roasted radishes but this was an amazing quiche and so easy to make!
ritalynn63
Rating: 1 stars
06/09/2017
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It was rather tasteless. The radishes added nothing but a little color. Dill and feta should have been doubled to give it some taste. I even added salmon that I had on hand and now I have to figure out what I'm going to do with the rest of it. Maybe freeze it and come up with a sauce to spice it up. But I won't be trying it again even with added ingredients. Rita
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/09/2020