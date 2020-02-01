Fermented Hot Sauce
Our taste panel loves the sour flavor that develops from fermentation in this hot sauce. It's nicely hot without being overpowering. Try it on eggs, veggies, tacos, and anything else you'd put hot sauce on.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor combine bell peppers, habaneros, carrots, onion, garlic, and 1 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a wide-mouth quart jar, pressing to release some juices. Place a small plastic bag filled with water on vegetables to keep them submerged. Let stand 1 to 2 weeks in a cool, dark place.Advertisement
-
In a food processor combine vegetables and their juices and apple cider vinegar. Puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl, pressing on solids. For a thicker sauce, add back enough solids to reach desired consistency. Stir in paprika and miso. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Makes 1 1/2 cups.