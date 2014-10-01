Fast Pho
A spice- and herb-infused broth makes this speedy shrimp pho recipe taste like it simmered all day.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan combine broth, fish sauce, cinnamon, ginger, and, if desired, star anise. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Add green onions; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Add chicken; simmer, uncovered, for 1 minute more. Remove and discard cinnamon and star anise.
Divide cooked noodles among soup bowls. Ladle broth mixture over noodles. Serve with bok choy (if desired), herbs, jalapeño peppers (if desired), and lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
310 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 900 mg sodium. 354 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 434 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 51 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;