Fast or Slow New England Style Clam Chowder

Rating: Unrated

When it only takes 5 minutes to cook in the pressure cooker, you'll never want to buy the canned stuff again. If you've got time to spare, make this delicious clam chowder in your slow cooker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
slow-cook:
5 hrs 30 mins
pressure-cook:
5 mins
total:
5 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

Fast 5 minute cook time

  • In a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker use the saute setting to cook bacon until crisp. For a stove-top cooker, cook directly in the pot. Drain off fat. Stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 5 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Release remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. In a small bowl whisk together the half-and-half, milk, flour, and butter. Gently stir half and half mixture into the pressure cooker. For both models, bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Stir in the reserved clams. Simmer 1 minute more. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Top servings with reserved bacon, crackers, and thyme if desired.

    Advertisement
Slow 5 1/2 hour low or 3 hour high cook time

  • In a large skillet cook bacon until crisp; transfer to paper towels to drain. Reserve half the bacon. In a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker add remaining bacon, potatoes, juice from the clams (reserve clams), onion, garlic, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Refrigerate bacon and clams until ready to use. In a small bowl, whisk together the half-and-half, milk, flour, and butter. Allow to stand at room temperature 30 minutes. If using low heat, turn to high. Gently stir milk mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook 30 to 40 minutes more or until thickened and bubbly. Gently stir in reserved clams. Turn cooker off. Cover and let stand 10 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves. Top servings with reserved bacon, crackers, and thyme if desired.

Tip

Two pints shucked fresh clams with their liquid can be substituted for the canned clams.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 116mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 25g; vitamin a 364.6IU; vitamin c 12.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 21.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 898mg; potassium 436mg; calcium 233mg; iron 32.1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/23/2021