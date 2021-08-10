Farro Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Rating: Unrated

If you want to take this plant-focused recipe into vegan territory, it can be easily done. Cook the farro in vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, substitute a vegan feta cheese, and skip the dollop of yogurt to garnish.

By Katherine Knowlton
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse and drain farro. In a medium saucepan bring broth to boiling; add farro. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until tender but still chewy in the center; drain. Transfer to a bowl; let cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add shallot; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add to farro mixture with harissa, paprika, lemon zest and juice, and an additional 2 Tbsp. olive oil; mix. Season with kosher salt.

  • Halve avocados lengthwise and remove the pits. Using a spoon, scoop out flesh, keeping the peel intact. Set shells aside and chop avocado flesh.

  • Add chopped avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and dill to farro mixture. Season with kosher salt; toss gently to combine. Spoon farro mixture into avocado shells. Top with feta cheese and, if you like, serve with Greek yogurt. Serves 6.

Tahini Dressing

In a small bowl, whisk until smooth 2 Tbsp. tahini, 1/4 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt, 1 clove minced garlic, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Season to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 7mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 28g; mono fat 18g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 4g; protein 7g; vitamin a 774IU; vitamin c 22.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 85.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 312mg; potassium 597mg; calcium 87mg; iron 1.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/11/2021