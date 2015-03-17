Farro & Fruit Salad
This make-ahead grain salad is bursting with fresh blueberries and a lemony vinaigrette.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 6g; protein 16g; vitamin a 2130.2IU; vitamin c 17mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 67.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 458mg; potassium 408mg; calcium 148mg; iron 4.1mg.