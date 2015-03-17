Farro & Fruit Salad

This make-ahead grain salad is bursting with fresh blueberries and a lemony vinaigrette.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

45 mins
10
  • In a large saucepan heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add 2 of the shallots; cook and stir until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add farro; cook and stir 1 minute more. Add broth; bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until farro is soft but still chewy in the center, about 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water; drain. Let cool.

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in a screw-top jar, combine 1/2 cup olive oil, lemon peel, lemon juice, remaining shallot, oregano, salt, and pepper. Shake to combine. Toss half of the dressing with the farro. Cover and chill remaining dressing until serving time (let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes before serving if chilled).

  • In an extra-large serving dish combine farro mixture, spinach, blueberries, fennel, green onions, pistachios, and goat cheese. Cover and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, pour remaining dressing over layers; toss to coat.

442 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 6g; protein 16g; vitamin a 2130.2IU; vitamin c 17mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 67.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 458mg; potassium 408mg; calcium 148mg; iron 4.1mg.
