Farro and Pine Nut Tabbouleh

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

Here's your blueprint for how to make tabbouleh salad that's packed with flavor and nutrition. Piles of herbs and a simple citrus dressing make this vegetable salad recipe taste super-fresh.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place farro in a fine-mesh strainer; rinse under cold water. In a large saucepan bring a large amount of lightly salted water to boiling. Stir in farro; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain; set aside to cool for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, to toast pine nuts, heat a dry small skillet over medium-low heat. Add pine nuts; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted, shaking skillet frequently to ensure even browning. (Pine nuts can burn quickly, so watch them closely.) Transfer nuts to a dish to cool.

  • In a large bowl gently combine cooked farro, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and pine nuts. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together oil, garlic, lemon peel, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

  • Pour dressing over farro mixture; add parsley, cilantro, and mint. Stir gently to combine. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours before serving. If desired, top each serving with feta cheese. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over all.

Tips

Icon: high fiber, energy booting, vegetarian

*

Farro is an ancient Italian wheat grain. If you can't find it at your local grocery store, substitute cooked barley or coarsely ground bulgur.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 329 mg sodium. 270 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 875 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

