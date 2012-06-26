Farro and Pine Nut Tabbouleh
Here's your blueprint for how to make tabbouleh salad that's packed with flavor and nutrition. Piles of herbs and a simple citrus dressing make this vegetable salad recipe taste super-fresh.
Ingredients
Directions
Place farro in a fine-mesh strainer; rinse under cold water. In a large saucepan bring a large amount of lightly salted water to boiling. Stir in farro; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Drain; set aside to cool for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, to toast pine nuts, heat a dry small skillet over medium-low heat. Add pine nuts; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted, shaking skillet frequently to ensure even browning. (Pine nuts can burn quickly, so watch them closely.) Transfer nuts to a dish to cool.
In a large bowl gently combine cooked farro, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and pine nuts. For dressing, in a small bowl whisk together oil, garlic, lemon peel, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Pour dressing over farro mixture; add parsley, cilantro, and mint. Stir gently to combine. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours before serving. If desired, top each serving with feta cheese. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over all.
Tips
Farro is an ancient Italian wheat grain. If you can't find it at your local grocery store, substitute cooked barley or coarsely ground bulgur.