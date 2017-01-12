Farro and Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

This Mediterranean recipe is one you'll feel great about eating thanks to loads of whole grains and veggies. Prosciutto and Parmesan add a hint of indulgence so this grain salad doesn't taste like "health food."

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large wok or nonstick skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts and onion; cook and stir about 4 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Add prosciutto, walnuts, and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add farro and the remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until heated.

  • To serve, drizzle balsamic glaze over mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan, basil, and pepper.

*Tip

If you can't find packaged shaved Brussels sprouts, simply cut 10 oz. fresh Brussels sprouts into thin slices.

**Tip

To cook farro, in a medium saucepan combine 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth or water and 1 1/4 cups pearled or semi-pearled farro. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until farro is tender. Drain if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; 20 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 393 mg sodium. 467 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 630 IU vitamin a; 63 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 88 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/14/2020