Farro and Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto
This Mediterranean recipe is one you'll feel great about eating thanks to loads of whole grains and veggies. Prosciutto and Parmesan add a hint of indulgence so this grain salad doesn't taste like "health food."
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
If you can't find packaged shaved Brussels sprouts, simply cut 10 oz. fresh Brussels sprouts into thin slices.
**Tip
To cook farro, in a medium saucepan combine 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth or water and 1 1/4 cups pearled or semi-pearled farro. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until farro is tender. Drain if necessary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
461 calories; 20 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 393 mg sodium. 467 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 630 IU vitamin a; 63 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 88 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;