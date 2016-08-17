Fall Harvest Spice Smoothies

Did you know 90% of Americans don't get enough fruits and vegetables each day? These fall smoothies contain winter squash, bananas, and mango juice, to start your day off right.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine the first six ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice). Cover and blend until smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into tall glasses. Serve immediately.

*Tip

Purchase frozen cooked squash or cook your own. Wash a 1 1/2-lb. butternut squash, cut it in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place in baking dish with 2 Tbsp. water. Microwave, covered, 9 to 12 minutes or until tender, rearranging halves once. Let cool. Scoop squash in 1-cup portions into airtight containers; cover. Refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before using.

To Make Ahead

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; 1 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 19 mg sodium. 412 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 31 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6399 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 76 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

