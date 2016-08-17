Fall Harvest Spice Smoothies

*Tip

Purchase frozen cooked squash or cook your own. Wash a 1 1/2-lb. butternut squash, cut it in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place in baking dish with 2 Tbsp. water. Microwave, covered, 9 to 12 minutes or until tender, rearranging halves once. Let cool. Scoop squash in 1-cup portions into airtight containers; cover. Refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw before using.