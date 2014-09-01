Extra-Easy Spiced Kettle Corn
A sprinkle of garam masala, an Indian spice blend, is all it takes to transform kettle corn from sugary to sweet and savory.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine sugar, salt, and garam masala; set aside.Advertisement
-
Pop one bag of the kettle corn in the microwave according to package directions. Immediately pour popped corn into an extra-large bowl. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the sugar mixture; toss gently to coat. Repeat with the remaining bag of kettle corn and the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
45 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 76 mg sodium. 2 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 0 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 1 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;