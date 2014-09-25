Everything Cracker Crisps

All of the components of an everything bagel, including sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and onion, make an appearance in these crispy crackers.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add seeds to a small skillet over medium heat and cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat. Stir in garlic and onion; cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine both flours, salt, and baking powder. Stir in seed mixture. Add oil and stir until combined. Add water and stir until a loose dough forms. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead about 5 times until smooth. Divide into 8 portions; cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Working with 1 piece of dough at a time, roll dough into a very thin rectangle, about 11x5-inches. Transfer to a prepared baking sheet. Bake each for 4 minutes; turn. Bake for 4 minutes more or until browned and crisp. Cool completely. Break into irregular shapes. Store an airtight container up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fatg; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterolmg; sodium 118mg; potassium 30mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 1g; sugarg; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 1IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 11mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 28mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

