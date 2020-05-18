Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Rating: Unrated

If this flavor is your go-to bagel pick, start adding your homemade everything bagel seasoning to all kinds of recipes. Try it on homemade crackers, sprinkled onto meat, added to bread dough, sprinkled on eggs, the options are endless.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Store in an airtight container up to 6 months.

    Advertisement

*

If desired, you may toast white sesame seeds for stronger sesame flavor. In a dry small skillet cook and stir seeds over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Remove from heat, let cool completely. Then add to seasoning mixture.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/30/2020