Everything Bagel Pickled Green Beans

In a large pot cook beans in enough boiling water to cover for 3 minutes. Drain. In large nonreactive saucepan combine the water, vinegars, sugar, salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Pack hot beans upright into four, hot clean pint jars, adding 1 Tbsp. bagel seasoning, 1 tsp. peppercorns, and a garlic clove to each jar. Pour hot vinegar mixture over bean mixture in jars. Discard any remaining vinegar mixture. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 3. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beans, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles from jar. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without screw bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year.

*DIY Everything Bagel Seasoning

In a bowl combine 1/4 cup white and/or black sesame seed, 1/4 cup poppy seed, 2 Tbsp. dried minced garlic, and 2 Tbsp. dried minced onion. If desired, add 1 1/2 to 2 tsp. kosher salt. Store in an airtight container up to 6 months.