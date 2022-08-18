Recipes and Cooking Everything Bagel Pickled Green Beans That salty, garlicky seasoning you love isn't just good for bagels! Use it to season your harvest in this pickled green bean recipe. By Annie Peterson Updated on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brie Passano Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 32 Yield: 4 pints Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ¼ cup water 1 ½ cup white vinegar ½ cup white wine vinegar ¼ cup sugar 1 tablespoon kosher salt 2 ¼ pound fresh green and/or yellow beans, trimmed to 3 1/2 to 4 inches long (about 11 cups) 4 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning 4 teaspoon whole black peppercorns 4 cloves garlic, smashed Directions In a large pot cook beans in enough boiling water to cover for 3 minutes. Drain. In large nonreactive saucepan combine the water, vinegars, sugar, salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Pack hot beans upright into four, hot clean pint jars, adding 1 Tbsp. bagel seasoning, 1 tsp. peppercorns, and a garlic clove to each jar. Pour hot vinegar mixture over bean mixture in jars. Discard any remaining vinegar mixture. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints. To Can Prepare as directed through Step 3. Pour hot vinegar mixture over beans, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles from jar. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without screw bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year. *DIY Everything Bagel Seasoning In a bowl combine 1/4 cup white and/or black sesame seed, 1/4 cup poppy seed, 2 Tbsp. dried minced garlic, and 2 Tbsp. dried minced onion. If desired, add 1 1/2 to 2 tsp. kosher salt. Store in an airtight container up to 6 months. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 10 Calories 2g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 32 Calories 10 % Daily Value * Sodium 15mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Total Sugars 1g Protein 1g Vitamin C 3.4mg 17% Calcium 11mg 1% Iron 0.3mg 2% Potassium 59mg 1% Folate, total 9.3mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.