Escarole, Radicchio, and Fuyu Persimmon Salad
No bland greens here! Recipe developer, Danielle Centoni used bold leafy veggies as the base of this hearty salad recipe that brings lots of bright color to the dinner table.
Ingredients
Cider Vinaigrette:
Salad:
Directions
To make the vinaigrette:
In a screw-top jar combine cider, vinegar, shallot, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Let stand 5 minutes. Add oils and mustard. Cover; shake to combine. Season to taste.
To make the salad:
In a large bowl combine radicchio, escarole, persimmons, and walnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss to coat. Top with cheese. Serves 4.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
332 calories; 20 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 271 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2694 IU vitamin a; 61 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 68 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 242 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;