Energizing Mocha-Almond Smoothies

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 6 Ratings

Coffee or smoothie? No need to choose just one when you can blend up a batch of this brilliant beverage that includes cocoa, instant espresso, a banana and a couple hidden vegetables.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook rutabaga and eggplant in enough boiling water to cover, about 15 minutes or until very tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the boiling water and the espresso powder. Stir until dissolved. Add brown sugar; stir until sugar is dissolved. Cover and chill while vegetables cook.

  • In a blender combine rutabaga mixture, brown sugar mixture, almond milk, banana, almond butter, and cocoa powder. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Per Serving:
209 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 93mg; potassium 473mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 4g; sugar 25g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 210IU; vitamin c 10mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 149mg; iron 1mg.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
Awesome
Susy Messier
Rating: Unrated
01/28/2016
It isn't really bad, but I wouldn't make it again.  I find the rutabaga is still perceptible.
