Elote Asado (Grilled Corn Cob Bites with Chile and Lime)
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
215 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 373mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 3g; sugar 8g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.