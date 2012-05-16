Elote Asado (Grilled Corn Cob Bites with Chile and Lime)

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
soak:
10 mins
grill:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each ear of corn into thirds. Place corn pieces in a large pot and cover with water. Let soak for 10 minutes.

  • In a small bowl stir together cilantro, ground ancho chile pepper, lime peel, and cayenne pepper; set aside.

  • In an extra-large bowl whisk together butter, mayonnaise, crema, and lime juice; set aside. Drain corn. For a charcoal or gas grill, place corn on a grill directly over medium-high heat. Cover and grill for 15 to 20 minutes or until corn is tender, turning every 5 minutes and brushing with butter mixture several times during the last 5 minutes of grilling.

  • Place grilled corn in the remaining butter mixture in the bowl; toss to coat. Sprinkle cilantro mixture over corn; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 231mg; potassium 373mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 3g; sugar 8g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
