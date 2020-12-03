El Diablo Cocktail

This bubbly tequila cocktail has sweet-tart notes of black raspberry and lime. It's the perfect refreshing beverage for any time of the year, but will add a festive look to your holiday spread.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, and créme de cassis. Cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge and/or a blackberry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 16mg; potassium 32mg; carbohydrates 10g; fiber 0g; sugar 8g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 12IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 2mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 13mg; iron 0mg.
