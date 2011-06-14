Poached Eggs with Grainy Mustard Vinaigrette

*

If you don't have an egg poaching pan, lightly grease a medium skillet. Add water to half-fill the skillet. Bring water to boiling; reduce heat to simmering (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Break one of the eggs into a measuring cup. Carefully slide egg into simmering water, holding the lip of the cup as close to the water as possible. Repeat with remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space. Simmer eggs, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes or until the whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Remove poached eggs with a slotted spoon. Serve as directed in step 3.