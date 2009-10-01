Kale-Goat Cheese Frittata

Rating: Unrated

The classic brunch frittata gets a healthy spin with egg whites and vitamin-rich kale. Goat cheese adds creaminess.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

25 mins
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, cook and stir kale and onion in oil over medium heat for 10 minutes until onion is tender.

  • Meanwhile, in medium bowl whisk together eggs, egg whites, salt, and pepper. Pour over kale mixture in skillet. Cook over medium-low heat. As egg mixture sets, run a spatula around the edge of the skillet, lifting egg mixture so the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking and lifting edge until egg mixture is almost set but still glossy and moist.

  • Sprinkle egg mixture with dried tomatoes and goat cheese. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until eggs are set. Cut into wedges to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 216mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 6g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 11g; vitamin a 3692.9IU; vitamin c 32.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 36.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 242mg; potassium 304mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 1.6mg.
