Huevos Rancheros

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

A meal-in-itself, this recipe calls for eggs, vegetables, and tortillas. It's versatile enough for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Dip each tortilla, one at a time, into the oil just until hot. Drain on paper towels (do not stack), reserving oil in skillet. Keep 4 of the tortillas warm on a baking sheet in a 300°F oven. Reserve remaining tortilla.

  • Meanwhile, for salsa, in the oil remaining in the skillet cook onion and garlic for 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in drained tomatoes, chile peppers, cilantro, and cumin. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Tear reserved tortilla into pieces and add to blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until a coarse puree. Keep warm.

  • In the skillet heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Carefully break eggs into skillet. When whites are set, add water. Cover skillet and cook eggs to desired doneness (3 to 4 minutes for soft-set yolks or 4 to 5 minutes for firm-set yolks).

  • Place a warm tortilla on each of four dinner plates. Top each with 2 fried eggs. Spoon some of the warm salsa over the eggs. Sprinkle with cheese. If desired, garnish with cilantro sprigs. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 437 mg cholesterol; 397 mg sodium. 483 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 1506 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

