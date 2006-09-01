Fresh Pasta Dough for Ravioli

To mix the dough by hand, in a medium bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Lightly beat 2 eggs with a fork. Add eggs to flour mixture; mix well. If necessary, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water until mixture forms a dough. Shape into a ball. Continue as directed.

Shortcut Tip:

Use a ravioli frame to shape homemade ravioli: Cut a sheet of rolled dough so it is a little longer and wider than the frame. Place dough over frame, making sure it completely covers frame. Using your fingers, lightly press dough into hollows of frame. Fill each hollow with about 1 teaspoon of filling. Moisten the dough around filling by brushing it with water. Cut another sheet of rolled dough so it is a little longer and wider than frame; place on top of filled dough. Using a rolling pin, roll over top of dough, pressing firmly to seal and score ravioli. To remove ravioli, carefully invert frame onto a floured surface. (You may need to tap one end of the frame against the surface to dislodge ravioli.) Cut dough into individual ravioli, trimming excess dough. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.