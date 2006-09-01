Fresh Pasta Dough for Ravioli
It's simple to make fresh ravioli pasta at home with just a few items from your pantry. Customize your ravioli dough recipe by stuffing them with fillings such as ricotta or beef and tossing them in your favorite sauce.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor, combine flour, 2 eggs, and salt. Cover and process until well mixed. If necessary, with processor running, add 1 to 2 tablespoons water through feed tube until mixture forms a dough. Remove dough and shape into a ball.* On a lightly floured surface, knead dough about 1 minute or until smooth. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let stand for 30 minutes.Advertisement
-
Divide dough into four portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 12-inch square. (If using a pasta machine, pass each portion through machine according to the manufacturer's directions until dough is 1/16 inch thick.)
-
To shape ravioli, in a small bowl, combine 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water; set aside. Cut rolled dough into 2-inch-wide strips. Brush strips lightly with egg mixture. Leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges, place about 1 teaspoon of filling at 1-inch intervals on one strip of dough. Lay a second strip of dough, brushed side down, over the first. Using your fingers, press the dough around each mound of filling so that the two moistened strips stick together. Cut dough between filling to make individual ravioli. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
-
To cook ravioli, boil a large pot of salted water. Gently drop about one-fourth of the ravioli, one at a time, into the boiling water and stir to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Simmer gently for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer ravioli to a serving dish.
Tips
For herb-flavored pasta dough, add 1 to 2 tablespoons desired snipped fresh herb(s) with the flour.
To mix the dough by hand, in a medium bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Lightly beat 2 eggs with a fork. Add eggs to flour mixture; mix well. If necessary, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water until mixture forms a dough. Shape into a ball. Continue as directed.
Shortcut Tip:
Use a ravioli frame to shape homemade ravioli: Cut a sheet of rolled dough so it is a little longer and wider than the frame. Place dough over frame, making sure it completely covers frame. Using your fingers, lightly press dough into hollows of frame. Fill each hollow with about 1 teaspoon of filling. Moisten the dough around filling by brushing it with water. Cut another sheet of rolled dough so it is a little longer and wider than frame; place on top of filled dough. Using a rolling pin, roll over top of dough, pressing firmly to seal and score ravioli. To remove ravioli, carefully invert frame onto a floured surface. (You may need to tap one end of the frame against the surface to dislodge ravioli.) Cut dough into individual ravioli, trimming excess dough. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.