French Omelet

No matter your skill level, we're here to show you that you can make a classic French omelet. Neat in oval shape with a pale yellow color, you'll be able to impress your guests with this textbook approach to the classic egg dish.

Ingredients

Directions

Beat Well

  • In a bowl combine eggs, salt, and pepper. Beat until combined, but not frothy, with a fork until evenly mixed (no white strands) but not foamy.

Shake & Stir

  • In an 8-inch nonstick skillet with flared sides melt butter over medium-high. When butter starts to foam, pour in the egg. Shake the pan back and forth with one hand while using a fork to stir constantly with the other. The fork tines yield a small, silky curd. If you're concerned about scratching your skilled, use chopsticks or bamboo skewers.

All Set

  • Continue shaking and stirring, scraping around the edges occasionally, until the eggs are set but still slightly moist. At this point you can sprinkle on a little cheese.

Roll It Up

  • Tilt the pan by bringing your and palm-side-up under the handle and tilt the pan to about a 45-degree angle. Using a spatula, fold one-third of the omelet onto itself; repeat with the other third.

  • Angle the pan over a plate and flip the omelet so that it lands seam side down. Makes 1 serving.

Lower-Cholesterol Omelet:

Prepare as above, except substitute 2 egg whites for one of the whole eggs.Nutrition Facts per serving: 216 cal., 17 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 244mg chol., 559 mg sodium, 1 g carbo., 0 g dietary fiber, 14 g pro. Daily Values: 12% vit. A, 4% calcium, 6% ironExchanges: 1 Very Lean Meat, 1 Medium-Fat Meat, 2 Fat

Mushroom Omelet:

For filling, in the 8-inch skillet cook 1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms in 1 teaspoon butter until tender. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Prepare omelet as at left, adding filling in step 3.Nutrition Facts per serving: 300 cal., 27 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 466mg chol., 548 mg sodium, 2 g carbo., 0 g dietary fiber, 14 g pro. Daily Values: 25% vit. A, 6% calcium, 11% ironExchanges: 1/2 Vegetable, 2 Medium-Fat Meat, 3 Fat

Cheese Omelet:

Prepare as at left, except omit salt. In step 3, sprinkle 1/4 cup shredded cheddar, Swiss, or Monterey Jack cheese across center of omelet for filling.Nutrition Facts per serving: 370 cal., 32 g total fat (15 g sat. fat), 485 mg chol., 403 mg sodium, 1 g carbo., 20 g pro. Daily Values: 28% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 26% calcium, 9% ironExchanges: 2 Medium-Fat Meat, 1 High-Fat Meat, 21/2 Fat

Denver Omelet:

For filling, in the 8-inch skillet cook 2 tablespoons chopped green sweet pepper, 2 tablespoons chopped onion, and 1/8 teaspoon dried basil, crushed, in 2 teaspoons butter until tender. Stir in 1/4 cup finely chopped cooked ham. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Prepare omelet as at left, adding filling in step 3.Nutrition Facts per serving: 394 cal., 33 g total fat (14 g sat. fat), 496mg chol., 1017 mg sodium, 5 g carbo., 19 g pro. Daily Values: 23% vit. A, 29% vit. C, 8% calcium, 13% ironExchanges: .5 Veg., 2.5 Medium-Fat Meat, 4 Fat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; 22 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 455 mg cholesterol; 518 mg sodium. 1 g carbohydrates; 13 g protein; 826 IU vitamin a; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

