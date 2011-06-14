French Omelet
No matter your skill level, we're here to show you that you can make a classic French omelet. Neat in oval shape with a pale yellow color, you'll be able to impress your guests with this textbook approach to the classic egg dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Lower-Cholesterol Omelet:
Prepare as above, except substitute 2 egg whites for one of the whole eggs.Nutrition Facts per serving: 216 cal., 17 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 244mg chol., 559 mg sodium, 1 g carbo., 0 g dietary fiber, 14 g pro. Daily Values: 12% vit. A, 4% calcium, 6% ironExchanges: 1 Very Lean Meat, 1 Medium-Fat Meat, 2 Fat
Mushroom Omelet:
For filling, in the 8-inch skillet cook 1/3 cup sliced fresh mushrooms in 1 teaspoon butter until tender. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Prepare omelet as at left, adding filling in step 3.Nutrition Facts per serving: 300 cal., 27 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 466mg chol., 548 mg sodium, 2 g carbo., 0 g dietary fiber, 14 g pro. Daily Values: 25% vit. A, 6% calcium, 11% ironExchanges: 1/2 Vegetable, 2 Medium-Fat Meat, 3 Fat
Cheese Omelet:
Prepare as at left, except omit salt. In step 3, sprinkle 1/4 cup shredded cheddar, Swiss, or Monterey Jack cheese across center of omelet for filling.Nutrition Facts per serving: 370 cal., 32 g total fat (15 g sat. fat), 485 mg chol., 403 mg sodium, 1 g carbo., 20 g pro. Daily Values: 28% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 26% calcium, 9% ironExchanges: 2 Medium-Fat Meat, 1 High-Fat Meat, 21/2 Fat
Denver Omelet:
For filling, in the 8-inch skillet cook 2 tablespoons chopped green sweet pepper, 2 tablespoons chopped onion, and 1/8 teaspoon dried basil, crushed, in 2 teaspoons butter until tender. Stir in 1/4 cup finely chopped cooked ham. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Prepare omelet as at left, adding filling in step 3.Nutrition Facts per serving: 394 cal., 33 g total fat (14 g sat. fat), 496mg chol., 1017 mg sodium, 5 g carbo., 19 g pro. Daily Values: 23% vit. A, 29% vit. C, 8% calcium, 13% ironExchanges: .5 Veg., 2.5 Medium-Fat Meat, 4 Fat.