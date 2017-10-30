Eggs in Spicy Cherry Tomato Marinara
Looking for a new way to cook your eggs? Try your slow cooker! This easy egg recipe serves them up in a spicy sauce made with fresh cherry tomatoes.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. In prepared cooker combine next seven ingredients (through salt).Advertisement
Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. If using low, turn to high. Stir in basil. Break an egg into a custard cup. Make an indentation in tomato mixture and slip egg into indentation.* Repeat with remaining eggs. Cover and cook 25 to 35 minutes more or until eggs are desired doneness.
If desired, top servings with pancetta.
Simply press the bottom of the custard cup into the sauce to make the indentation and tip the cup to slip the egg into the indentation.
Serving suggestion:
If desired, serve with roasted sweet potatoes or fruit salad.