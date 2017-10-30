Eggs in Spicy Cherry Tomato Marinara

Looking for a new way to cook your eggs? Try your slow cooker! This easy egg recipe serves them up in a spicy sauce made with fresh cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. In prepared cooker combine next seven ingredients (through salt).

  • Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours. If using low, turn to high. Stir in basil. Break an egg into a custard cup. Make an indentation in tomato mixture and slip egg into indentation.* Repeat with remaining eggs. Cover and cook 25 to 35 minutes more or until eggs are desired doneness.

  • If desired, top servings with pancetta.

*

Simply press the bottom of the custard cup into the sauce to make the indentation and tip the cup to slip the egg into the indentation.

Serving suggestion:

If desired, serve with roasted sweet potatoes or fruit salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 194 mg cholesterol; 868 mg sodium. 517 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1665 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 46 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 122 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

