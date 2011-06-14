Puffy Omelet Squares

Start any day with time to spare when you make this easy baked omelet. Top with stewed tomatoes and zucchini for an extra nutritious morning meal.

Ingredients

Omelet:

Sauce:

Directions

Omelet:

  • Spray a 2-quart square baking dish with nonstick spray coating; set aside. For omelet, beat egg yolks, onion powder, salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper about 4 minutes or until thick and lemon colored; set aside. Beat egg whites until soft peaks form (tips fold over); fold into egg yolks.

  • Spread egg mixture evenly into prepared dish. Bake in a 350°F. oven for 22 to 25 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Sauce:

  • Meanwhile combine undrained tomatoes, zucchini, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 to 12 minutes more or to desired consistency. To serve, cut omelet into quarters; top with sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; 9 g total fat; 411 mg cholesterol; 395 mg sodium. 7 g carbohydrates; 10 g protein;

Reviews

