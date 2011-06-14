Indian Paneer Cheese

To present this gift...

Wash and dry the cheese server. Avoid touching the areas to be painted. Place masking tape around the bottom of the cheese server lid, approximately 1/2 inch from the bottom edge. Paint a white stripe at the bottom of the lid, using the masking tape as a guide. Let the paint dry. Paint stripes of yellow over the white to create a checkerboard effect. Let the paint dry. Use orange paint to paint a thin line just below the tape. Paint the rim of the server base as desired using the same technique. Let the paint dry. Bake the painted glassware in the oven if instructed by the paint manufacturer. Let cool. Tie a generous ribbon bow around the lid knob. Trim the ends, if necessary.