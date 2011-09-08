Eggs Benedict Bake

Preheat broiler. Lightly grease a large skillet. Add enough water to the skillet to fill half full. Add vinegar. Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat to simmering (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Break one of the eggs into a measuring cup. Holding the lip of the cup as close to the water as possible, carefully slip egg into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space.