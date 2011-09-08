Eggs Benedict Bake
Looking to spice up your morning routine? Try our Eggs Benedict Bake and Mock Hollandaise Sauce. This fun twist on the classic breakfast dish combines all of the delicious flavors of traditional eggs Benedict recipes while also adding new delights by baking it in the oven.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. Lightly grease a large skillet. Add enough water to the skillet to fill half full. Add vinegar. Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat to simmering (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Break one of the eggs into a measuring cup. Holding the lip of the cup as close to the water as possible, carefully slip egg into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs, allowing each egg an equal amount of space.
Simmer eggs, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes or until the whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs to a plate.
Meanwhile, place muffin halves, cut sides up, on a baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat about 2 minutes or until toasted; cool.
Grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Spread the cut side of each muffin half with about 2 teaspoons of the semisoft cheese. Place muffin halves, cheese sides up, in prepared dish. Top each with a slice of ham, folding or cutting it to fit. Top each ham slice with two basil leaves and one tomato slice.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Top each tomato slice with one cooked egg. Spoon Mock Hollandaise Sauce over eggs. Bake, covered, about 25 minutes or until heated through. If desired, sprinkle with paprika and/or snipped basil.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Starting at Step 3, prepare as directed through Step 4. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Prepare Mock Hollandaise Sauce; cover and chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, prepare eggs as directed in Steps 1 and 2. Continue as directed in Step 5.
Nutrition Facts (Eggs Benedict Bake)
Mock Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and mustard. If desired, add milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency.