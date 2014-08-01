Eggplant Panzanella

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

We added fresh tarragon for a boost of summer flavor, but you can add a handful of whatever herbs you have on hand. Basil and oregano would be delicious.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Brush the cut sides of the bread and the eggplant slices with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Sprinkle eggplant with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

    Advertisement

  • For a gas or charcoal grill, grill the eggplant slices on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes or until tender, turning once. Remove to a cutting board and set aside. Grill the bread, cut sides down, for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Cool slightly. Rub bread with cut sides of garlic. Cut bread into bite-size pieces. Place bread and eggplant in a large salad bowl.

  • Add arugula, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, tarragon, remaining oil, and vinegar to bowl. Toss all together. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper.

Tips

Japanese eggplants have a narrow, straight shape and a tender, slightly sweet flesh. You can substitute regular eggplant in this dish as well as zucchini or yellow squash.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; 27 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 728 mg sodium. 488 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1547 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 341 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/12/2020