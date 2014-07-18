Eggnog-Nut Thumbprints

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Eggnog-Nut Thumbprints

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and the 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. If necessary, cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a cookie sheet; set aside. Place egg whites and walnuts in separate small bowls. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in egg whites, then in walnuts to coat. Place balls 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Press your thumb into the center of each ball.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are light brown. If cookie centers puff during baking, re-press with the back of a measuring teaspoon. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

  • Pipe or spoon about 1/2 teaspoon of the Rum Filling into the indentation of each cookie. If desired, sprinkle with additional nutmeg.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts (Eggnog-Nut Thumbprints)

Per Serving:
96 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 46 mg sodium. 9 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g protein;

Rum Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add powdered sugar. Beat until fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in rum or rum extract and enough milk (1 to 2 teaspoons) to make filling of spreading consistency.

Reviews (2)

kallibrooks
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2017
it is very tasty by the looks of it
DonnaSabbatani
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2014
These are stellar! I made them for a party, and they disappeared in the blink of an eye, so I came home and made some for myself the next day! I love the frosting that goes in the middle - could put it on everything!
