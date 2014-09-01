Egg White Scramble with Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 11 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine egg whites, milk, salt, and pepper. Beat with a whisk until well mixed; set aside.

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Add spinach and tomatoes; cook and stir about 1 minute or until spinach is wilted and tomatoes are softened. Remove mixture from skillet; keep warm.

  • Pour egg white mixture into skillet. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on the bottom and around the edges. Using a spatula or large spoon, lift and fold the partially cooked egg white mixture so the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg white mixture is cooked through but is still glossy and moist. Remove from heat. Serve with spinach mixture and sprinkle with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 581 mg sodium. 427 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2685 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 144 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

